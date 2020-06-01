Destination Wealth Management Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

COST traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

