Destination Wealth Management Sells 4,038 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after purchasing an additional 940,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

