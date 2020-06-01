Dether One Day Volume Tops $35.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $89,233.00 and $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

