DeviantCoin Price Hits $0.86 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $55,112.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00008956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 27,289,191 coins and its circulating supply is 27,289,190 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

