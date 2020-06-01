Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.79. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 1,697,100 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

The company has a market cap of $371.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,090 shares of company stock valued at $547,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

