Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 4,133,600 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFFN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The company has a market cap of $59.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

