DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $3.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00789913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026151 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00192223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,994,912 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

