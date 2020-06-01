DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,187.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $6,187.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00692464 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

