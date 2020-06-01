Digiwage Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Digiwage has a total market cap of $9,102.07 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00449937 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00106511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014100 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008223 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

