DIMCOIN Market Cap Achieves $287,424.48 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Coinbe and Exrates. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $287,424.48 and approximately $182.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.02031681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00180604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029497 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

