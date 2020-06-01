Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 113,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,841. The firm has a market cap of $421.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

