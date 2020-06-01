Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $189.55 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, QBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $322.36 million and approximately $189.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00485667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,806,691,427 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, BitFlip, Robinhood, Bit-Z, Bits Blockchain, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Coinsquare, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, C-CEX, Cryptomate, Koineks, Gate.io, Bitsane, Ovis, BX Thailand, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Tidex, BCEX, Indodax, Coinbe, FreiExchange, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, cfinex, Bleutrade, Exrates, Novaexchange, Kraken, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Bittylicious, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, SouthXchange, ZB.COM and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

