DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.03

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 4851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research firms have commented on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

