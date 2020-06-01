Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by an average of 1,212.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 575,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,312. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

