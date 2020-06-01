DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $346,904.53

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $346,904.53 and approximately $5,504.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00488986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002984 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.