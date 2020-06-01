Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $683,903.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Fatbtc, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

