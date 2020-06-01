Dustin R. Womble Sells 12,361 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total value of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,258. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

