Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $66.76. 526,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

