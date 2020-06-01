Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:EVLMC)

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ EVLMC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

