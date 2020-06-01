eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,931,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

