Edge Price Reaches $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $425.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.04643714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00053454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, KuCoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

