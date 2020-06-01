Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 797 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.80. 6,083,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.