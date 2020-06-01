Egretia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and OKEx. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $1.03 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.02035582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00181898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029385 BTC.

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

