Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 3.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.43. 67,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,973. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.