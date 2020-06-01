Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 8.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. 10,487,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

