Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 60,530 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 3.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.11% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.40. 25,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.