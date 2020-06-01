Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.