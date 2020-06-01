Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 345 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 5.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,321.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 54,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 763,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

