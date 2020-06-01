Energi Price Tops $2.55 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00026280 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Energi has a total market capitalization of $75.16 million and $1.24 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.41 or 0.02033951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00181195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029685 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 29,467,711 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

