ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.10

Shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 10517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

