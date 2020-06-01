EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00028269 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Coindeal, CoinBene and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,019,803,789 coins and its circulating supply is 933,103,778 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Coinbe, BigONE, CPDAX, Tidebit, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, IDCM, COSS, Exmo, BitFlip, Neraex, YoBit, ChaoEX, Exrates, Rfinex, Coindeal, Bilaxy, C2CX, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Bibox, Binance, Bitbns, Ovis, TOPBTC, Zebpay, IDAX, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, Coinone, OEX, Coinrail, Kuna, EXX, LBank, Poloniex, DOBI trade, CoinTiger, Koinex, RightBTC, WazirX, BitMart, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Tidex, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi, ZB.COM, Mercatox, OKEx, Liqui, Bit-Z, GOPAX, QBTC, ABCC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

