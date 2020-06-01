EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Up 8.4%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.22, approximately 1,420,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,694,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in EPR Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

