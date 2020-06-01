EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.34. EQT shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 5,988,400 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

