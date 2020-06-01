Eric Debonis Sells 400 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.95. 369,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,134. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 32.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

