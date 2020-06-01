Eristica Hits Market Cap of $184,020.70 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Eristica has a market cap of $184,020.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eristica has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Eristica token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and YoBit.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.41 or 0.02033951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00181195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Eristica launched on August 16th, 2017. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,467,627 tokens. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom . The official website for Eristica is eristica.com

Eristica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eristica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eristica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eristica using one of the exchanges listed above.

