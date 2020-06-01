Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 194.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $729,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. 211,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,805. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.

