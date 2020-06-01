Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

