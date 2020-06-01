Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,998,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

