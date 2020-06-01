Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.18. 1,180,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

