Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

PPL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 283,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

