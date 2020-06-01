Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky Sells 1,827 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EL traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,167. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.