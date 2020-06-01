Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky Sells 1,827 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EL traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,167. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

