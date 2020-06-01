Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $83,730.96 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.