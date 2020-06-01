Evolent Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,693% compared to the average volume of 334 call options.

NYSE:EVH traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,481,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,511. The company has a market capitalization of $752.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Evolent Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 413,420 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

