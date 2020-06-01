Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price

Media headlines about JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JBS S A/S earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.20. 130,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JBS S A/S has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter. JBS S A/S had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

