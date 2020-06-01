Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $46.44. 1,096,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

