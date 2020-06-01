FABRK Market Cap Achieves $33.46 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $349,284.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK Token Profile