FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $22,827,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.49. 212,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,473. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average of $271.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

