Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1285018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

