Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $8.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $62.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,080.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 78.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 76.9% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 138,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

