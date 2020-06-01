Fantasy Sports Price Up 82.8% This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $26,768.03 and $27.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.